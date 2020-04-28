Apr 28, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Thank you very much for joining today's conference call. We will now start the 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call of Samsung Electro-Mechanics. We will start the conference call with a presentation by the company before taking your questions. (Operator Instructions)



Now we will start the presentation by Samsung Electro-Mechanics.



KwangWook Bae - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. - VP and Head of Corporate Strategy & Planning Team



Good morning. This is KwangWook Bae, VP and Head of Planning Team and IR at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



Before going into the presentation, I would like to introduce the management who are present. We have EVP Bo Yun Jung, Head of Business Support Team; SVP Kook-hwan Cho, Head of Strategic Marketing; Cheol-Soon Ga, Head of Support Team, Component Solution division; [Kyung-Won Lee] Head of Support Team, Module Solution division; and [Kwan Choi] Head of Support Team, Substrate Solution division.



We will start