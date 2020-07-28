Jul 28, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Thank you very much for joining today's conference call. We will now start the Year 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call of Samsung Electro-Mechanics. This conference call will start with a presentation by the company followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) We will now start the company's presentation.



KwangWook Bae - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. - VP and Head of Corporate Strategy & Planning Team



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is KwangWook Bae, VP and Head of Planning Team and IR at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our second quarter earnings conference call for year 2020.



Before going into the presentation, I would like to introduce the management. Here, we have EVP, Bongyong Kang of our Business Support Team; SVP, Kook-hwan Cho, Head of Strategic Marketing; [Jung Hoon Ahn], Head of Support Team, Component Solution Division; [Jang Won Lee], Head of Support, Module Solution Division; and [Won Ok Chae], Head of Support Team, Substrate Solution Division.



We will start with a