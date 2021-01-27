Jan 27, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. Thank you very much for joining our conference call. We will now start the 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call of Samsung Electro-Mechanics. The conference call will start from the company's presentation followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



Now we will start the presentation by SEMCO.



Taiyoung Kim -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Taiyoung Kim, head of the Planning at Samsung Electro-Mechanics as the new Head of IR at SEMCO. I thank you for joining our 2020 fourth quarter earnings conference call. On today's call, I am joined by EVP Bongyong Kang of Business Support Team; SVP Kook-hwan Cho, Head of Strategic Marketing; Teutak Park , Head of Support Team, Component division; Jung Won Lee, Head of Support Team, Module division; and Bom Park, Head of Support Team, Substrate division.



We will start with a presentation on our fourth quarter company level and divisional business results, followed by market trends and outlook by product before taking your questions.



First, our Q4