Apr 28, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Good afternoon. Thank you very much for joining today's conference call. We will now start the 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call of Samsung Electro-Mechanics.



Taiyoung Kim -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Taiyoung Kim, Head of IR and Planning Team at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our 2021 first quarter earnings conference call.



On today's call, I am joined by EVP Bongyong Kang of the business support team; SVP Kook-hwan Cho, Head of Strategic Marketing; [Choo Tek Park], Head of Support Team, component division; [Hang Wan Lee], Head of Support Team, module division; and [Bom Park], Head of Support Team, substrate division. We will start with a presentation on our first quarter company-level and divisional business results, followed by market trends and outlook by product, before taking your questions.



Now first, our first quarter results.



In Q1, our revenue was KRW 2.3719 trillion, which is an approximately