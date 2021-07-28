Jul 28, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
Operator
[Interpreted] Good afternoon. Thank you very much for joining today's conference call. We will now start the 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call of Samsung Electro-Mechanics. (Operator Instructions)
Now we will start the company's presentation.
Taiyoung Kim -
[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Taiyoung Kim, Head of IR and Planning team at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our second quarter earnings conference call.
On today's call, I am joined by EVP, Bongyong Kang of the Business Support Team; SVP, Kook-hwan Cho, Head of Strategic Marketing; [Choo-tek] Park, Head of Support Team, Component division; Jungwon Lee, Head of Support Team, Module division; and [Bom] Park, Head of Support Team, Substrate division.
We will start with a presentation on our second quarter company level and divisional business results, followed by market trends and outlook by product before taking your questions.
First, our Q2 results. In Q2, our revenue was KRW 2,475.5 billion, which is an approximately 4% increase quarter-on
Q2 2021 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...