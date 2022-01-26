Jan 26, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
Taiyoung Kim -
[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Taiyoung Kim, Head of IR and Planning at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter earnings conference call.
Before going into the presentation, I would like to inform you of the new names adopted for our business divisions late last year. The name of the Module division has been changed to the Optics & Communication Solution division, and the Substrate division has been changed to the Package Solution division. This is to better align with the actual business direction and to better communicate the growth opportunities.
On today's call, I am joined by our EVP [DongJin Kim], our CFO; EVP Kook-hwan Cho, Head of Strategic Marketing Center; [Teutak Park], Head of Support Team, Components division; Jungwon Lee, Head of Support Team, Optics & Communication Solution division; and VP Jung-hoon Ahn, Head of Support Team, Package Solution division.
We will start with a presentation on our fourth quarter company level and divisional business results, followed by market trends and outlook by product before
Q4 2021 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 26, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...