Oct 26, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. Thank you very much for joining the earnings conference call. We will now start the 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call of Samsung Electro-Mechanics. We will start with a presentation by the company, followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we will start the company's presentation.



Kim Taiyoung - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. - Head of IR & Planning,



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Taiyoung Kim, Head of IR and the planning team at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our 2022 third quarter earnings conference call. On today's call, I'm joined by EVP, Sungjin Kim, the CFO; EVP, [Hwan-Kook Cho], Head of Sales Team and Strategic Marketing Center; (inaudible) Park, Head of Support Team Component division; Chung-Eun Lee, Head of Support team Optics and Communication Solution division; and VP; (inaudible), Head of Support team, Package Solution division.



We will start with a presentation of our third quarter company and division level business results followed by market trends