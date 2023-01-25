Jan 25, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us at the 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call for Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Today, we will proceed first with a presentation by SEMCO, followed by a Q&A session with everyone joining our call. (Operator Instructions)



Now that we will start with a presentation by SEMCO.



Kim Taiyoung - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. - Head of IR & Planning,



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Taiyoung Kim, Head of IR and Planning team at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining us today at the 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



Today, I'm joined by EVP, Sungjin Kim, CFO; EVP, (inaudible), Head of the Strategic Marketing Center; (inaudible), Head of the Support Team at the Component Division; (inaudible), Head of the Support Team at the Optics and Communication Solution Division; and VP; (inaudible), Head of the Support team at the Package Solution Division.



We will start with a presentation of our fourth quarter business results at the company and divisional level,