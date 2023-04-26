Apr 26, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Kim Taiyoung - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. - Head of IR & Planning,



Thank you very much for joining our conference call. We will now start the 2023 First Quarter Earnings. Good afternoon. This is Taiyoung Kim, Head of IR and the Planning team at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our 2023 first quarter earnings conference call.



On today's call, I am joined by CFO, [DongJin Kim], EVP, [Won-Taek Kim], who is the Head of Strategic Marketing; (inaudible), Head of Support Team Component Division; [Jung Won Lee], Head of Support Team, Optics and Communication Solution Division; and VP, [Jeong-hoon Ahn], Head of Support Team, Package Solution Division. We will start with a presentation on our first quarter company level and divisional business results, followed by market trends and outlook by product before taking your questions.



First, our 2023 first quarter result. In Q1, our revenue was KRW 2,021.8 billion, which is an approximately 3% increase Q-o-Q, but roughly 23% decrease Y-o-Y. The details regarding revenue increase, decrease factors by division will be