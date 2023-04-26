Apr 26, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
Kim Taiyoung - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. - Head of IR & Planning,
Thank you very much for joining our conference call. We will now start the 2023 First Quarter Earnings. Good afternoon. This is Taiyoung Kim, Head of IR and the Planning team at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our 2023 first quarter earnings conference call.
On today's call, I am joined by CFO, [DongJin Kim], EVP, [Won-Taek Kim], who is the Head of Strategic Marketing; (inaudible), Head of Support Team Component Division; [Jung Won Lee], Head of Support Team, Optics and Communication Solution Division; and VP, [Jeong-hoon Ahn], Head of Support Team, Package Solution Division. We will start with a presentation on our first quarter company level and divisional business results, followed by market trends and outlook by product before taking your questions.
First, our 2023 first quarter result. In Q1, our revenue was KRW 2,021.8 billion, which is an approximately 3% increase Q-o-Q, but roughly 23% decrease Y-o-Y. The details regarding revenue increase, decrease factors by division will be
Q1 2023 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...