[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Taiyoung Kim, Head of IR and Planning team at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our 2023 second quarter earnings conference call. On today's call, I am joined by our CFO, [Sungjin Kim]; EVP, Won-taek Kim, Head of Strategic Marketing; Teutak Park, Head of Support Team Component division; Jung Won Lee, Head of Support Team, Optics and Communication Solution division; and VP [Chong won Han], Head of Support Team Package Solutions division. We will start with a presentation on our second quarter company level and divisional business results followed by market trends and outlook by