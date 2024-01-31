Jan 31, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Taiyoung Kim - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. - VP



Good afternoon. This is Taiyoung Kim, Head of IR and Planning Team at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our 2023 fourth-quarter earnings conference call.



On today's call, I am joined by our CFO, Sungjin Kim; EVP, Won-taek Kim, Head of Strategic Marketing; VP, Jun-taek Park, Head of Support Team of Component Division; Sungjin Kim, Head of the Support Team, Optics and Communication Solution Division; and VP, Hong-Jin Kim, Head of Support Team Package Solution Division.



We will start with a presentation on our fourth-quarter company level and divisional business results, followed by market trends and outlook by product, before