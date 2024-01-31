Jan 31, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining our conference call. We will now start the 2023 fourth-quarter earnings conference call of Samsung Electro-Mechanics. This conference call will start by a presentation from the company, followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
Now, we will start the presentation by Samsung Electro-Mechanics.
Taiyoung Kim - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. - VP
Good afternoon. This is Taiyoung Kim, Head of IR and Planning Team at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our 2023 fourth-quarter earnings conference call.
On today's call, I am joined by our CFO, Sungjin Kim; EVP, Won-taek Kim, Head of Strategic Marketing; VP, Jun-taek Park, Head of Support Team of Component Division; Sungjin Kim, Head of the Support Team, Optics and Communication Solution Division; and VP, Hong-Jin Kim, Head of Support Team Package Solution Division.
We will start with a presentation on our fourth-quarter company level and divisional business results, followed by market trends and outlook by product, before
Q4 2023 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 31, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...