Q4 2020 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Please allow me to first thank all the analysts, investors and reporters attending today's call. Thank you very much for your time. Today, following the Q4 earnings presentation, we wish to hold a separate session with the Q CELLS management team to present Q CELLS' mid- to long-term business plan and strategy.



Today, we have with us Hee Cheul Kim, CEO of Q CELLS; Yong-In Shin, our CFO; [Dong-Jin Shin]; Kangsei Kim; Moon Hwan Cha; and [Chong Guan Hong], each representing and heading our GES, DES, module and system business divisions.



Today, we would be referring to 2 different presentation materials. First, our earnings presentation. And second, Q CELLS' mid- to long-term business strategy. These 2 presentation materials will be provided through our website. First, allow me to welcome Yong-In Shin, our CFO, for the Q4 earnings presentation.



Yong-In Shin - Hanwha Solutions Corporation - MD of Management Planning



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am