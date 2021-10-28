Q3 2021 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Yong-In Shin - Hanwha Solutions Corporation - CFO



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Shin Yong-In, CFO of Hanwha Solutions. First, I'd like to thank all the participants to the call for your time.



I will now go over the P&L and the general financials of Hanwha Solutions for this period of third quarter 2021.



First, on P&L. Please refer to Page 7 of the presentation.



The consolidated sales of Q3 2021 decreased by 7% Q-on-Q to KRW 2580.3 billion . This is largely due to reduced sales volume of Q CELL. The prolonged pressure from raw material and the logistics cost and narrower spread from the chemical division lowered the operating profit by 19% Q-on-Q to KRW 178.4 billion. Please refer to the bottom of the Page 9 for division specific performance.



Next, on financials. Please turn to Page 10. As of the end of Q3 2021, the total asset increased by KRW 2,640.5 billion from the end of the last year to KRW 17,777.8 billion. Cash and cash equivalent grew by KRW 629.4 billion from the end of last year to KRW 1,829.2 billion. Total liabilities grew by