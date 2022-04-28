Q1 2022 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Yong-In Shin - Hanwha Solutions Corporation - CFO



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Shin Yong-In, CFO of Hanwha Solutions. First, I'd like to thank all the participants to the call.



Before we begin, I'd like to let you know that we have changed the names of the Q CELLS division into Renewable Energy division as the portion of solar, wind and other renewable power generation increases.



I will go over the P&L and the general financials Hanwha Solutions for the period of the first quarter of '22. First on P&L. Please refer to Page 10 of the presentation. The consolidated sales of the Q1 '22 increased by 0.2% Q-on-Q to KRW 2,970.3 billion. This is mostly due to higher chemical products, driven by higher oil price. As the one-off expense from the previous quarter disappeared and the ASP of the Renewable Energy Division increases, the operating profit grew by 87% Q-on-Q to KRW 157.9 billion. Please refer to the bottom of Page 10 for the segments specific performances.



Next, on financials. Please turn to Page 11. As of the end of Q1, the total assets