Q2 2022 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Yong-In Shin - Hanwha Solutions Corporation - CFO



Good afternoon. I am Shin Yong-In, CFO of Hanwha Solutions. First, I'd like to thank all the participants to the call.



I will go over the P&L and the general financials of Hanwha Solutions for the period of the second quarter of 2022. First, on P&L. Please refer to Page 8 of the presentation. The consolidated sales of the Q2 '22 increased by 14% Q-on-Q to KRW 3,389.1 billion. This is largely due to higher sales volume and the ASP in Renewable Energy and a quarterly increase in revenue in Chemicals, Advanced Materials and Galleria as well. As higher ASP turned around the Renewable Energy division, the operating profit increased by 76% Q-on-Q to KRW 277.7 billion. Please refer to the bottom of Page 8 for performance by division.



Next on financials. Please turn to Page 9. As of the end of the second quarter of '22, the total asset increased by KRW 2,476.8 billion from the end of the previous year to KRW 22.484 billion, and cash and cash equivalents increased by KRW 262 billion from the previous year-end to KRW 2.116