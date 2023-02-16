Q4 2022 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Yong-In Shin - Hanwha Solutions Corporation - CFO



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Shin Yong-In, CFO of Hanwha Solutions. First of all, thank you for joining the call today. I will brief you on the business performance, financials and 2023 Q1 outlook by segment. First, Q4 22 performance. Please refer to Page 9 of the presentation. The consolidated sales of the Q4 '22 increased by 16.7% Q-on-Q to KRW 3,928.8 billion. Despite the decline in global price of key chemical products, this is due to increase in revenue as the renewable division started to see some profit realized from the power generation business. Despite profit from the power generation business, the operating profit declined by 47.7% Q-on-Q to KRW 182.2 billion due to narrowing spread of key chemical products.



Earnings before income tax and net income are negative KRW 105.3 billion and KRW 108.2 billion, respectively, taking a negative turn from the previous quarter. This is due to one-off expense reflected in the nonoperating income category. Onetime expense reflected in Q4 '22 is slightly over KRW 100 billion,