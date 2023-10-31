Q3 2023 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
009830.KS - Hanwha Solutions Corp
Q3 2023 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call
Oct 31, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Dong Jin Kang
Hyundai Motor Securities Co. Ltd, Research Division - Analyst
* Jae Sung Yoon
Hana Financial Investment Co., Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Rui Hua Ong
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unidentified Company Representative, [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Good afternoon. I am (inaudible), CFO of Hanwha Solutions. Thank you for joining the call today.
I will brief you on the business performance, financials, and outlook by segment of Hanwha Solutions for the period of third quarter 2023. First, Q3 performance; please refer to Page 8 of the presentation. The consolidated sales of