Q4 2021 S-Oil Corp Earnings Call (English, Korean) Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Ju-Wan Bang -



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to S-OIL's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I am Ju-Wan, CFO of S-OIL Corporation. I wish you all Happy New Year, and I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for joining us today.



For today's conference call, Treasurer, Mr. Cho Yong-kuk; IR Team Leader, Mr. Gwang-cheol and other IR team members are with me today. Before Mr. Ko presents the company's fourth quarter financial results and market environment, I would like to make a short remark on the company's performance for 2021 and the company's growth road map on sustainable growth.



First of all, I am very glad to say that the company achieved record high financial performance in 2021. Looking back to 2021, we started the year with huge challenges and of uncertainties around COVID-19 pandemic. However, all the staff of the company did their best in their role to overcome the challenging business environment. Thanks to stable operation of RUC/ODC complex, we could maintain maximum operation of major production facilities throughout the year in order to