Q3 2022 S-Oil Corp Earnings Call (English, Korean) Transcript

010950.KS - S-Oil Corp

Q3 2022 S-Oil Corp Earnings Call (English, Korean)

Oct 27, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT



Conference Call Participants

* Hyunryul Cho

Samsung Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Analyst

* Jin Ho Lee

Mirae Asset Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Rui Hua Ong

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Young-chan Baek

KB Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Analyst



Presentation

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

[Interpreted] Good morning, everyone. This is [KD Bang], the Treasurer of S-Oil. I'd like to spend my gratitude to our investors and analysts for your attention to S-Oil's conference call for Q3 earnings results. For this conference call, our CFO, JW Bang; IR team