Q3 2022 S-Oil Corp Earnings Call (English, Korean) Transcript

010950.KS - S-Oil Corp
Q3 2022 S-Oil Corp Earnings Call (English, Korean)
Oct 27, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
Conference Call Participants
* Hyunryul Cho
Samsung Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Analyst
* Jin Ho Lee
Mirae Asset Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Rui Hua Ong
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
* Young-chan Baek
KB Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Analyst
Presentation
Unidentified Company Representative, [1]
[Interpreted] Good morning, everyone. This is [KD Bang], the Treasurer of S-Oil. I'd like to spend my gratitude to our investors and analysts for your attention to S-Oil's conference call for Q3 earnings results. For this conference call, our CFO, JW Bang; IR team