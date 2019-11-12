Nov 12, 2019 / NTS GMT
Li Chen - Hua Medicine Ltd. - Founder and CEO
Thank you. Good morning, good evening, friends and investors. We are actually very excited to share you with our recent developments. Together with me, we have our Chairman, Bob Nelson, and the CFO George Lin here. And together with our Investor Relations Director Emily Yeh.
First of all, let me welcome Bob Nelson to give a quick feel about this excitement.
Bob Nelsen - Hua Medicine Ltd. - Chairman
Good morning, everyone. I am very excited today to kick off with a few introductory remarks and then I will hand it over to Dr. Chen. We founded Hua Medicine approximately eight years ago to create an innovative biopharmaceutical company based in China to focus on breakthrough technology.
With these 24-week top-line results, Hua Medicine becomes the first China-based biotech to advance a global first-in-class drug candidate company with a well-defined mechanism of action while also demonstrating a remarkably safe and tolerable profile. This is a significant milestone for the Hua Medicine team, our Chinese
