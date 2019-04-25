Q1 2019 Naver Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Seon Cho Ki - NAVER Corporation - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning, I am Kim Min, Director of IR. Thank you for joining NAVER's Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation. With us today are CEO, Han Seong-Sook; CFO, Park Sang-Jin; and COO, Choi In-Hyuk. The earnings results are K-IFRS based provided for the purpose of timely communications and are yet to be audited by an independent auditor and are subject to change after the review.



With that, CEO Han will now present on the business highlights.



Seong-Sook Han - NAVER Corporation - President, CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Han Seong-Sook, CEO of NAVER. And thank you for joining us today. In the midst of dynamic change in fierce global competition, NAVER is seeking growth opportunities as a set of global challenges, a company relentless in bringing to life best-in-class services. Just as our entrepreneurial leaders led NAVER's growth, most important driver for future growth is people.



By investing into and nurturing people, we wish to foster more such