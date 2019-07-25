Q2 2019 Naver Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning and good evening. Now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2019 second quarter earnings results by Naver. Today's conference call will be consecutively interpreted for the convenience of domestic and international investors. The conference call will include a summary of second quarter earnings, followed by a Q&A session.



Min Kim;Team Leader of Investor Relations -



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Kim Min, Director of IR. Thank you for joining Naver's Q2 2019 earnings presentation. With us today are CEO, Han Seong-Sook; CFO, Park Sang-Jin; and COO, Choi In-Hyuk.



The earnings results are K-IFRS-based provided for the purpose of timely communications and are yet to be audited by an independent auditor and are, therefore, subject to change after the review.



With that, CEO, Han will now present on the business highlights.



Seong-Sook Han - NAVER Corporation - President, CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Good Morning. I am Han Seong-Sook,