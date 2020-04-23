Q1 2020 Naver Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Good morning. Thank you for joining NAVER's First Quarter 2020 earnings call.



With us today are CEO Han Seong-Sook; COO Choi In-Hyuk; and CFO Park Sang-Jin.



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Han Seong-Sook. Thank you for joining our call today. This quarter, the impact of COVID-19 was felt all over the world as social distancing and telecommuting became a norm, changing people's daily lives. These changes are leading to economic depressions at home and globally, and NAVER is not exempt from such impact. We are seeing slowing demand for online marketing around certain sectors hit by the economic depression, and we