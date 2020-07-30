Q2 2020 Naver Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning and good evening. Now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2020 second quarter earnings result by NAVER. Today's conference call will be consecutively interpreted for the convenience of domestic and international investors. The conference call will include a summary of second quarter earnings followed by a Q&A session.



Kim Min;Director of IR -



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Kim Min, Director of IR. Thank you to joining NAVER's second quarter 2020 earnings presentation. In today's call we have CEO, Han Seong-Sook; COO, Choi In-Hyuk; and CFO, Park Sang-Jin. The earnings result are K-IFRS based provided for the purpose of timely communication and are yet to be audited by an independent auditor and therefore, are subject to change after the review.



With that, CEO, Han will present on the business highlights.



Seong-Sook Han - NAVER Corporation - President, CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Han Seong-Sook, the CEO. Thank you to