Q3 2020 Naver Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Kim Min -



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Kim Min, Director of IR. Thank you for joining NAVER's third quarter 2020 earnings presentation. In today's call, we have our CEO, Han Seong-Sook; COO, Choi In-Hyuk; and CFO, Park Sang-Jin. The earnings results are K-IFRS based provided for the purpose of timely communications and are yet to be audited by an independent auditor and, therefore, subject to changes after the review.



Let me invite our CEO, Han, to present on the business highlights.



Seong-Sook Han - NAVER Corporation - President, CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Han Seong-Sook, and thank you for joining our earnings release call