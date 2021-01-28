Q4 2020 Naver Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning, and good evening. Now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2020 fourth quarter earnings results by NAVER. Today's conference call will be consecutively interpreted for the convenience of domestic and international investors. The conference call will include a summary of fourth quarter earnings, followed by a Q&A session.



Seon Cho Ki - NAVER Corporation - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Kim Min, Director of IR at NAVER. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2020 earnings presentation. With us today are CEO, Han Seong-Sook; COO, Choi In-Hyuk; and CFO, Park Sang-Jin. The earnings results are K-IFRS based provided for the purpose of timely communications and are yet to be audited by an independent auditor and are subject to change after the review.



Now let me invite CEO han to present on the business highlights.



Seong-Sook Han - NAVER Corporation - President, CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Good morning. I'm Han Seong-Sook, CEO of NAVER.