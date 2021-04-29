Q1 2021 Naver Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Seon Cho Ki - NAVER Corporation - Head of IR



Good morning. I am Kim Min, Director of IR. Thank you for joining NAVER's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation. Today, we have CEO, Han Seong-Sook; COO, Choi In-Hyuk; and CFO, Park Sang-Jin with us.



The earnings results are K-IFRS based provided for the purpose of timely communications and are yet to be audited by an independent auditor and hence, subject to change after the review.



Let me invite our CEO, Han, to present on the business highlights.



Seong-Sook Han - NAVER Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. I'm Han Seong-Sook, NAVER's CEO. Thank you for joining our