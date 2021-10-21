Q3 2021 Naver Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning, and good evening. Now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2021 third quarter earnings results by NAVER. Today's conference call will be consecutively interpreted for the convenience of domestic and international investors.



The conference call will include a summary of the third quarter earnings followed by a Q&A session.



Seon Cho Ki - NAVER Corporation - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Kim Min, IR Director. Thank you for joining NAVER's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation. Joining our call today, we have CEO, Han Seong-Sook; and CFO, Park Sang-Jin.



Earnings results are K-IFRS-based provided for the purpose of timely communications and are yet to be audited by an independent auditor, and therefore, are subject to change after the review.



Let me now invite our CEO, Han, to present on the business highlights.



Seong-Sook Han - NAVER Corporation - President, CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Good morning. I'm Han Seong