Q4 2021 Naver Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022

Kim Min



[Interpreted] Good morning. I'm Kim Min, NAVER's IR Director. Thank you for joining NAVER's Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation. Joining our call today, we have CEO, Han Seong-Sook; and CFO, Park Sang-Jin.



I will now turn it over to our CEO, Han, to present on the business highlights.



Seong-Sook Han - NAVER Corporation - President, CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Han Seong-Sook. Thank you for joining our earnings call today.



With the setup of current management system in 2017, NAVER, as a tech platform, announced its commitment towards building an inclusive ecosystem to grow together with our users, creators, SMEs, brands and partners and its vision under which we crystallized our strategies in 2019 for expanding into commerce, fintech, content and B2B, underpinned by the company's search capabilities.



