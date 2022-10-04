Naver Corp to Acquire Poshmark Call Transcript

Oct 04, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. We will soon begin the Investor and Media Conference Call on NAVER acquisition of Poshmark. NAVER's management team will present first before we move on to the Q&A. For the benefit of participants, simultaneous interpretation will be provided for the presentation, while Q&A will be conducted through consecutive interpretation. With that, I invite NAVER.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning. I'm [Anna Spark] from the Corporate Finance Department. Thank you to investors for joining the conference call of NAVER acquisition of Poshmark. With me today are our CEO, Soo-yeon Choi; and CFO, Nam-Sun Kim from NAVER; and Founder and CEO of Poshmark, Manish Chandra.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during this call that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under U.S. federal securities law. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the management team as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. A full declaration regarding