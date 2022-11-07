Q3 2022 Naver Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
[Interpreted] Good morning. We will now start NAVER's 3Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call. In today's conference call, NAVER will give a presentation. And after which, there will be a Q&A session for those of you participating today. (Operator Instructions)
Now we will -- NAVER will start their presentation.
Seon Cho Ki - NAVER Corporation - Head of IR
Good morning. I am Kwon Kim Min from the IR team. Thank you for joining NAVER's 3Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining on our call today, we have Soo-yeon Choi; and CFO, Nam-Sun Kim. In addition, please note that the presentation today is based on K-IFRS. In order to provide the results in a timely manner, the content has yet to be audited by a independent auditor and thus may be subject to change after such review.
Now first, I will turn it over to the CEO, Soo-yeon Choi, to present the business highlights.
Soo-yeon Choi - NAVER Corporation - CEO, President & Inside Director
Good morning. I'm Soo-yeon Choi, the CEO of NAVER.
