Q4 2022 Naver Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning. This is [Chae-Hun Kang] from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining NAVER's 4Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining our call today, we have CEO, Soo-yeon Choi; and CFO, Nam-Sun Kim.



Please note that the presentation today is based on K-IFRS. In order to provide the results in a timely manner, the contents have yet to be audited by an independent auditor, and hence, may be subject to change after such review.



Now first, I will turn it over to the CEO to present the business highlights.



Soo-yeon Choi - NAVER Corporation - CEO, President & Inside Director



Good morning. This is the CEO, Choi Soo-yeon.



2022 was a year in which externally the endemic and global economic slowdown led to more uncertainties while internally, the CFO and myself, took steps leading to a lot of changes and growth.



From a corporate culture perspective, we conducted regular assessments on our organization and established a dedicated organization for human rights-based management under