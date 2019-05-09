Q1 2019 Kakao Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



(foreign language)



[Interpreted] Good morning, and good evening. First of all thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the Fiscal Year 2019 First Quarter Earnings Results by Kakao. This conference call will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2019 first quarter earnings results by Kakao.



Eleanor Lee - Kakao Corp. - Manager of IR



(foreign language)



[Interpreted] Good morning, I am Eleanor from Kakao's IR team. Thank you very much for joining Kakao's Q1 2019 earnings release call.



With me today are our CEO, Mason Yeo; and VP of Business Strategy, Jae Bae. Please be reminded that the earnings results are consolidated estimates under the K-IFRS basis and are subject to change upon the auditor's review.



Let me now invite Mason for key business highlights.



Min-Soo Yeo - Kakao Corp. - Co-CEO



(foreign