Q2 2019 Kakao Corp Earnings Call Transcript

[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Eleanor from Kakao's IR team. Thank you for joining Kakao's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Call. With me today are CEO, Mason Yeo; and VP of Business Strategy, Jae Bae. Please be reminded that the earnings results are consolidated estimates under the K-IFRs basis and are -- and subject to change upon the auditor's review. Let me now invite Mason for key business highlights.



[Interpreted] Good morning, this is Mason. Thank you for joining our earnings call today. Kakao has been building on its influence as a platform through years of investments, and with Q2 as a turning point, has entered a phase of structural earnings growth. I would like to take this opportunity to really deliver my deep gratitude to our partners, who spared no efforts right by our side, and also to Kakao's staff who've worked hard