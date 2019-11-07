Q3 2019 Kakao Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2019 third quarter earnings results by Kakao.



Eleanor Lee - Kakao Corp. - Manager of IR



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Eleanor from Kakao's IR team. Thank you for joining Kakao's Q3 2019 Earnings Release Call. With me today, our CEO, Mason Yeo; and our Vice President, Jae Bae. Please be reminded that the earnings results are consolidated estimates under the K-IFRS basis and are subject to change upon the auditor's review.



Let me invite Mason for key business highlights.



Min-Soo Yeo - Kakao Corp. - Co-CEO



Unidentified Company Representative -




