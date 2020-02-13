Q4 2019 Kakao Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Results by Kakao.



This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions).



Now we shall commence the presentation on the Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Results by Kakao.



Eleanor Lee - Kakao Corp. - Manager of IR



Good morning. I am Eleanor from Kakao's IR team. We would like to begin Kakao's Q4 and 2019 Full Year Earnings Release Call. With me today are CEO, Mason Yeo; and Chief Investment Officer, Jae Bae. Please be reminded that the earnings results are consolidated estimates under the K-IFRS basis and are subject to change upon the auditor's review. Let me invite Mason for key business highlights.



Min-Soo Yeo - Kakao Corp. - Co-CEO



Good morning. This is Mason Yeo. Thank you for joining us. In 2019, Kakao has sought to bring many