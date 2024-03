Q1 2020 Kakao Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Eleanor Lee - Kakao Corp. - Manager of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Eleanor from Kakao's IR team. We would like to now begin Kakao's Q1 2020 Earnings Release Call. With me today are our CEO, Mason Yeo; and Chief Investment Officer, Jae Bae. Please be reminded that the earnings results are consolidated estimates under the K-IFRS basis and, hence, are subject to change upon the auditor's review.



Let me now invite Mason for key business highlights.



Min-Soo Yeo - Kakao Corp. - Co-CEO



[Interpreted] Good morning. This is Mason. Thank you for joining our earnings release