Q2 2020 Kakao Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Eleanor Lee - Kakao Corp. - Manager of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Eleanor from Kakao's IR team. Let's begin Kakao's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Call.



With me today are our CEO Mason Yeo; and Chief Investment Officer, Jae-Hyun Bae.



Please be reminded that the earnings results are consolidated estimates under the K-IFRS basis and are subject to change upon the auditor's review.



Let me invite Mason for key business highlights.



Min-Soo Yeo - Kakao Corp. - Co-CEO & Director



Good morning. This is Mason, and thank you for joining our earnings release today. Second quarter was a period of getting used to and embracing many changes in our daily lives, changes which were completely foreign to us all. In the face of the crisis and opportunities, Kakao and its affiliates did not let lose their vigilance and responded fiercely in all of our business areas, and therefore, we're able to achieve highest profit for 6 consecutive quarters.



Under the norms of the so-called new normal, people have