Q2 2021 Kakao Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining Kakao's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. We will begin with Kakao's earnings presentation and then move on to entertain questions submitted by the investors. (Operator Instructions) For your information we will be providing simultaneous interpretation for the earnings presentation and then switch to consecutive during the Q&A session.



Eleanor Lee - Kakao Corp. - Manager of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Eleanor from Kakao's IR team. Let's begin Kakao's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call. With me today are CEO, Mason Yeo; and Chief Investment Officer, Jae Bae. Please note that the earnings results are consolidated estimates under the K-IFRS basis and are subject to change upon the auditor's review.



Let me now invite Mason for key business highlights.



Mason Yeo - Kakao Corp. - Co-CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Good morning. This is Mason. It's now been 1.5 years since the new normal brought on by