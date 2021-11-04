Q3 2021 Kakao Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Eleanor Lee - Kakao Corp. - Manager of IR



Good morning. I am Eleanor from the IR team. Let us begin Kakao's third quarter 2021 earnings release conference call. With me today are CEO Mason Yeo; and Chief Investment Officer, Jae Bae. Please note that the earnings results are consolidated estimates under the K-IFRS basis and are subject to change upon the auditor's review. Also, forward-looking estimates are based on assumptions, so actual results may differ from figures included in today's presentation.



With that, let me invite Mason to run through key business highlights.



Min-Soo Yeo - Kakao Corp. - Co-CEO & Director



Good