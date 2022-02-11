Q4 2021 Kakao Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Eleanor Lee - Kakao Corp. - Manager of IR



Good morning. This is Eleanor from Kakao's IR team. Let's begin Kakao's Q4 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are CEO, Mason Yeo; and Chief Investment Officer, Jae Bae.



Please note that the earnings results are consolidated estimates under the K-IFRS basis and are subject to change upon the auditor's review. Also, forward-looking estimates are based on assumptions, so actual results may differ from figures included in today's presentation.



With that, let me invite Mason to run through key business highlights.



Min-Soo Yeo - Kakao Corp. - Director



Good morning. I'm Mason. While preparing for this last presentation, I remember the first official press conference in March 2018. I went together with Sean, our co-CEO, we announced Kakao 3.0. It was time when we were bringing KakaoTalk, which has grown into the nation's messenger into different service domains such as content, mobility, tech space through acquisitions and formation of new companies.



With the