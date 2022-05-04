Q1 2022 Kakao Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Eleanor Lee - Kakao Corp. - Manager of IR



Good morning. This is Eleanor from Kakao CAC IR team. Let's begin Kakao's Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation.



Before presenting the earnings, let me brief you on the organizational changes which happened in February. We established Corporate Alignment Center, or CAC, acknowledging the need for risk management across affiliates as well as to share growth and coexist with our stakeholders. Kakao the HQ entity will be led by NK as the CEO, and CAC will be in charge of coordinating and supporting strategic direction of the entire Kakao affiliate.



With that said, with me today are CEO, NK of Kakao; and Jae Bae, Senior VP of CAC.



With that, I will invite our CEO, NK, who will run through Kakao HQs business highlights.



Whon Namkoong -