Q2 2022 Kakao Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Whon Namkoong - Kakao Corp. - CEO & Inside Director



Good morning. I am NK, Kakao. Since the beginning of the year, there were concerns over a global economic slowdown and macro drop back -- backdrop has been challenging. High base of earnings seen over the past 2 years during the pandemic weighed down heavily as a burden in terms of growth, and I expect that will continue to be a burden in the second half.



In the face of a difficult environment, it's important to clearly identify and define our strength and the core, and we came to the conclusion that to us, it is ad and commerce. As mentioned during the last call, Kakao will move beyond the limits of Kakao Talk by moving from real-time communication tool to becoming an interaction-based service free from the bounds of 1 single objective, allowing a lighter touch and casual interaction while expanding into connecting with strangers beyond friends who share a common interest.



We have already started to redefine the tabs on the Talk platform as we embarked on this evolution. I will go into a little more detail on the strategy and