Q1 2023 Kakao Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Eleanor Lee - Kakao Corp. - Manager of IR



Hello. I'm Eleanor from Kakao's IR team. Let's begin with the first quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today, I'm joined by Simon Hong, the CEO; and Jae Bae, the General Representative of Corporate Investment of Kakao. Please be reminded that the earnings results are consolidated estimates under the K-IFRS basis and are subject to change upon the auditor's review. Also, forward-looking estimates are based on assumptions, so actual results may differ from figures included in today's presentation.



I will now invite Simon to present on business highlight for Kakao, the parent and the major business results of the platform.



Euntaek Hong - Kakao Corp. - CEO & Inside Director



Hello. This is Simon Hong. It has been over 13 years since KakaoTalk connected people through communication, as the primary reason users visit KakaoTalk is for communication. The second tap, which is the chatting tab has grown as well as the central tab generating most of the traffic and revenue within the platform. .



On the