Q1 2020 CJ ENM Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is [Kay Che] from CJ ENM IR Team. First of all, I thank investors and analysts for participating in this earnings release session.



We will now commence the 2020 Q1 earnings release session of CJ ENM. Please note that the financial and management results presented today have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and, therefore, are subject to possible future changes.



Today, we have CEO, Heo Min-hoi, and heads of different divisions with us. We have Executive VP, Ha Yong Soo; and also Executive VP, Mr. [Hong Ki Song]; and from Media, we have Mr. Lee Myung-Han. Also from Media, we have Mr. Lee Seong-Hak; and from Commerce, we have Mr. [Chong Yang Tan]. From Pictures division, we have the President, Mr. Cho Young-ki. And from Music, we have the President [Mr. Song Jong-Yoon]. And from Studio Dragon, we have CEO, Choi Jin-Hee, with us today. First, CEO Heo will deliver his remarks (inaudible) strategy.



Min-hoi Heo - CJ ENM CO., Ltd. - CEO & Director



