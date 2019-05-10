Q1 2019 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Jae-Soo Yoon - Ncsoft Corporation - CFO



[Interpreted] Good morning, this is Yoon Jae-Soo, the CFO of NCSOFT. I would like to first thank everyone for taking time out of your busy schedule to participate on this earnings call for the first quarter of 2019. Let me begin my presentation with the first quarter earnings highlights.



First quarter sales was KRW 358.8 billion, a decrease of 10% quarter-on-quarter and 24% year-on-year due to less in-game item promotions for most games as key IPs including Lineage I were scheduling significant changes. Operating profit recorded KRW 79.5 billion, down 29% quarter-on-quarter and 61% year-on-year driven by softer top line performance. Pretax income dropped 8%