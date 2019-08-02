Q2 2019 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Jae-Soo Yoon - Ncsoft Corporation - CFO



Good morning. This is Yoon Jae-Soo, the CFO of NCSOFT. I would like to first thank everyone for taking time out of your busy schedule to participate on this earnings conference call for the second quarter 2019.



Let me begin my presentation with the second quarter earnings highlights. Second quarter sales was KRW 410.8 billion, an increase of 15% versus the previous quarter, driven by robust sales in PC and mobile games. Operating profit recorded KRW 129.4 billion, up by 53% quarter-on-quarter due to solid top line performance and the absence of one-off labor costs, which were included in the first quarter. Pretax income grew 50% quarter-on-quarter to KRW 147.1 billion, while net income rose 56% to KRW 116.9 billion.



Next, let me break down second quarter sales by game. Mobile game sales totaled KRW 223.8 billion, an increase of 13% quarter-on-quarter and 7% year-on-year. Lineage M, which is now 2 years into its launch, was able to achieve a year-over-year growth, which is particularly meaningful. Carrying on the trends of the first