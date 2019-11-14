Q3 2019 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Jae-Soo Yoon - Ncsoft Corporation - CFO



Good morning. This is Yoon Jae-Soo, the CFO of NCSOFT. I would first like to thank everyone for taking time out of your busy schedule to participate in the earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2019.



Let me begin my presentation with the third quarter earnings highlights. Third quarter sales was KRW 397.8 billion, a decrease of 3% quarter-on-quarter and 1% year-on-year. Lineage M maintained stable sales during the third quarter again, while PC online games such as Lineage I and Lineage II grew versus the second quarter, offsetting the decline in royalty sales.



Operating profit recorded KRW 128.9 billion, similar to the second quarter and down 7% year-on-year due to a decrease in labor cost and marketing. Pretax income grew 4% quarter-on-quarter to KRW 153.2 billion, while net income dropped 3% to KRW 113.6 billion.



Next, let me break down sales by title. Mobile game sales totaled KRW 213.3 billion, a decline of 5% quarter-on-quarter and 1% year-over-year. Leading up to the fourth episode update of Lineage M,