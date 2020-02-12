Q4 2019 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Jae-Soo Yoon - Ncsoft Corporation - CFO



Good morning. This is Yoon Jae-Soo, the CFO of NCSOFT. I would like to first thank everyone for taking time out of your busy schedule to participate on this earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of 2019. Let me begin my presentation with the fourth quarter earnings highlights.



Fourth quarter sales was KRW 533.8 billion, an increase of 34% Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y, driven by the successful launch of the Lineage 2M, though a major title was launched, the solid revenue from existing games such as Lineage M and PC-based Lineage I also continued. Operating profit recorded KRW 141.2 billion, up by 9% Q-o-Q and 25% Y-o-Y due to the growth in the top