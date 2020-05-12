Q1 2020 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Jae-Soo Yoon - Ncsoft Corporation - CFO



[Interpreted] Good morning. This is Yoon Jae-Soo, the CFO of NCSOFT. I would like to first thank everyone for taking time out of your busy schedule to participate in this earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2020. Let me begin my presentation with the first quarter earnings highlights.



First quarter sales totaled KRW 731.1 billion, representing an increase of 37% quarter-on-quarter and 104% year-on-year. Sales from existing PC online games and LM were stable, while Lineage 2M performance was included in full, leading to the highest quarter sales in the history of the company.



Operating profit posted KRW 241.4 billion, a jump of 71% quarter-over-quarter and 204% year-over-year, reflecting the performance of the top line.



Pre-tax income was KRW 255.6 billion, and net income, KRW 195.4 billion, up 161% and 261%, respectively, versus the previous quarter.



Next, let me go over the sales of each title. Sales for Lineage 2M, which was launched last November, was reflected in full for this quarter. The